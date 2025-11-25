Missing Teen: 16-year-old Ja’Qune Williams of Murfreesboro

Ja’Qune Williams was reported missing by his mother on November 25, 2025. She last heard from him on November 23.

According to his mother, Ja’Qune had planned to go to a nearby friend’s home but never arrived. It was later learned that he went to a party at an unknown location.

Age: 16

Height: 6’0

Weight: 150 LBS

Ja’Qune has a phone, but it only works over Wi-Fi. His means of travel are unknown, and it is unclear what clothing he was last wearing. He has no known medical conditions that would prevent his safe return home.

Ja’Qune has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

