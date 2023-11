November 13, 2023 – Cameron Thompson, 15, of Slippery Rock Drive in the Walter Hill community was reported missing by his mother Monday morning.

He is about 5-foot-6 and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Cameron was last seen wearing khaki pants and a black, red and white hoodie. He carried a backpack.

Family and friends are searching the neighborhood for him.

If you have information on his location, please call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.