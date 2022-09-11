Sunday, September 11, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeMurfreesboroMISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg
MurfreesboroNewsRutherford County

MISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
36

Missing Person BOLO: On 09/08/2022 Stephanie Whittenberg and her juvenile son were reported missing by their family.

According to the family, Stephanie left her residence in her mother’s vehicle with her son to pick up her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail. She has not been seen since.

Stephanie and her juvenile son have been entered in to NCIC as missing.

The vehicle that Stephanie left in is a gray 2015 Nissan Altima bearing a tag of 27BP77. It has been entered into NCIC as stolen.

If contact is made, please notify Det. Julia Cox with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (629)201-5514.

Previous articleLoveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway
Source Staff
Source Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.