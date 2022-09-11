MISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg

Missing Person BOLO: On 09/08/2022 Stephanie Whittenberg and her juvenile son were reported missing by their family.

According to the family, Stephanie left her residence in her mother’s vehicle with her son to pick up her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail. She has not been seen since.

Stephanie and her juvenile son have been entered in to NCIC as missing.

The vehicle that Stephanie left in is a gray 2015 Nissan Altima bearing a tag of 27BP77. It has been entered into NCIC as stolen.

If contact is made, please notify Det. Julia Cox with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (629)201-5514.