Monday, August 8, 2022
Murfreesboro

MISSING PERSON: Reece Richardson Last Seen in Murfreesboro Area

Source Staff
Source Staff
Reece Richardson
Reece Richardson

Reece Richardson, 29, was last seen in the Willowbend Dr. area of Murfreesboro on Aug. 8 around 3:30 p.m.

Richardson told family members he was going hiking. He left his wallet with debit cards, cash and his cell phone.

The missing man is 5’10” tall and weighs 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark-colored short pants, long sleeve blue shirt with writing on the back, tan shoes, white socks, and a green baseball cap.

Richardson has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person.

If you have seen Reece Richardson or know where he can be located, please contact Det. Doug Arrington at 629-201-5522.

Source Staff
Source Staff
