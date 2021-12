25-year-old Patrick Bess has not spoken with his family since September 18, 2021.

His family filed a missing person’s report on Dec. 21.

Bess is believed to be homeless.

He has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing and endangered person.

If you have seen Patrick Bess or know where he can be located, please contact Det. Cody Thomas at 629 201 5537.