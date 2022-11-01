Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Mt. Juliet

MISSING PERSON: Michaelle Van Kleef Last Seen in Mt. Juliet

Michael Carpenter
By Michael Carpenter
0
93
Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.

Michaelle Van Kleef was last seen on 10/30/2022 in Mt. Juliet around the Benders Ferry Road area. It’s unknown at this time what she may be wearing. The only thing that she may have taken was her wallet containing her identification and bank card.

If you have seen Michaeele or have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Wilson County sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412

  • Age: 19
  • Sex: Female:
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Height: 5’3
  • Weight: 120

Michael Carpenter
Michael Carpenter
