31-year-old Marquis Antwon Tipton was reported missing by a family member on November 4, 2021.

Tipton messaged a family member stating that he wanted to harm himself. He is known to drive a gray BMW with a temporary tag. He also lives in his vehicle.

Tipton has been entered into NCIC as a missing person.

Contact Detective Julia Cox with MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 629-201-5514 or email [email protected] with any information.