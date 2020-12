Kristy Michelle Nickens, 39, was reported missing on November 25, 2020. Her family last heard from her on Nov. 22.

Nickens is believed to be endangered after making suicidal statements.

She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) Database as missing.

If you know the whereabouts of Kristy M. Nickens, please contact Detective Albert Miles, III at 629-201-5513.