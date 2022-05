Keaton Greene, 15, was reported missing by her mother on May 25.

Greene works at Dairy Queen on Cason Lane and reportedly left with a co-worker named Kenneth Wilson. Wilson drives a black Mitsubishi 3000 GT Tennessee tag 117BCSJ.

Greene has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

If you have seen Keaton Greene or know where she can be located, please contact Det. Albert Miles, III at 629 201 5513.