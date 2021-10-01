On September 30, 2021 a family member reported 68-year-old James Michael Spain as missing.

According to the family member, Spain was released from St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital on Sept. 29, and has not been heard from since.

He suffers from several medical conditions and PTSD. He is known to hang out around motels on Chaffin Place.

Spain has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a missing and endangered person.

Contact Detective Julia Cox with MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 629-201-5514 or email [email protected] with any information.