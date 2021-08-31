19-year-old Hannah Gross was reported missing by a friend on August 29, 2021. The friend had not seen Gross for three hours at the time of the report.

Ms. Gross is currently homeless. She has been entered in to NCIC as a missing person.

If you have seen Hannah Gross or know where she can be located, please contact Det. Julia Cox at (629) 201-5514 or email tips to [email protected].