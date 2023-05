Ila Cynthia McCrary, 49, was last seen at New Day Behavioral on S. Church Street in Murfreesboro on May 24.

McCrary could be enroute to Wilson or Williamson County. She drives a black Lexus with tag BHZ9369.

She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

If you know where she can be located, please notify Det. Julia Cox with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. (629)201-5514.