Kirakis Dunnaway, 16, was last seen leaving his home on Ransom Ct. on April 29.

Dunnaway was last seen wearing black Nike shoes, black frayed jeans, and an unknown color shirt.

He has been entered into National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing runaway.

If you know where he would be located, please notify Det. B. Sagrera with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 629-201-5633.