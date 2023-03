Carmelina Rax Cucul, 16, was reported as a runaway juvenile by her aunt on March 14. Cucul told police that she has not seen her niece since March 11.

Cucul does not have any known medical or mental health conditions. She is currently entered as a runaway in NCIC.

If anyone sees Carmelina Cucul or know where she can be located, please contact Detective Albert Miles, III at 629-201-5513.