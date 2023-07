Carlos Sanabria-Solis, 17, was reported as a runaway on July 11.

Solis has a history of being an habitual runaway. He has full facial tattoos, and was wearing a green hoodie, white shirt, black joggers with a white stripe down the side, black shoes with a white emblem, and has black shoulder length hair.

If you know where he can be located, please notify Det. Michael Yates with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 629-201-5519 or email 0291@murfreesborotn.gov.