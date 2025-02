Murfreesboro Police are searching for 15-year-old Isabella Johnson who was last seen on Feb. 17 running from the McDonalds on SE Broad Street toward Memorial Blvd.

Police say she was wearing a black Nike hoodie and black/gray checkered pajama pants. Johnson is 5’9″ tall and weighs 120 lbs.

She has been entered as a missing person in NCIC. Johnson is not believed to be in any immediate danger.

If you have any information, call 629-201-5587.

