An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Murfreesboro TN Police Department for 14-year-old Zinya Woods.

She was last seen Saturday evening wearing a grey hoodie and black pants. Zinya has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

If you see Zinya or have information concerning her whereabouts, call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.