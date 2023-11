Michael Hoover, 34, was reported missing by a family member on Nov. 10, 2023.

Hoover drives a 2011 Black Mustang with a TN tag. Hoover text a family member and made statements about harming himself.

He has been entered into the National Crime Intelligence Center (NCIC) database as missing and endangered.

If anyone sees Michael Hoover or know where he can be located, please contact Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514.