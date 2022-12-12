Missing Mt. Juliet 29-Year-Old Man Found Deceased in Nashville

Update 12-12-2022: The Mt. Juliet Police Department reported that the missing 29-year-old John Swoboda was found deceased in Nashville.

The death investigation is being handled by the Metro-Nashville Police.

From Mt. Juliet Police

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Detectives are concerned about the whereabouts of a missing man, and police are hoping to find him safe. 29-year-old John Swoboda has not been heard from since Wednesday, December 7, 2022, and he is missing from the Triple Crown neighborhood off of Pleasant Grove Road.

John left his residence without his mobile phone, identification, cash, or extra clothing, which is suspicious. It is believed that John was possibly wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Mickey Mouse logo, gray sweatpants, and a dark green zipper jacket. He is a white male, 5’9” tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of John Swoboda, they are urged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.