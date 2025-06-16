Missing Man: Michael Jason Wassner of Murfreesboro

Have you seen the man pictured above?

MICHAEL JASON WASSNER

43-YEARS OLD

6’0″

175 LBS

Michael Jason Wassner, left the Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital at Westlawn on Saturday, June 14, 2025, without being officially released. Michael was last seen wearing a peach-colored shirt and blue jeans. He is entered in the National Crime Information Center as a missing adult.

If you have any information that could help us locate him, please contact Detective David Miller at 629-201-5662.

