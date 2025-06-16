Missing Man: Michael Jason Wassner of Murfreesboro

Have you seen the man pictured above?
- MICHAEL JASON WASSNER
- 43-YEARS OLD
- 6’0″
- 175 LBS
Michael Jason Wassner, left the Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital at Westlawn on Saturday, June 14, 2025, without being officially released. Michael was last seen wearing a peach-colored shirt and blue jeans. He is entered in the National Crime Information Center as a missing adult.
If you have any information that could help us locate him, please contact Detective David Miller at 629-201-5662.
