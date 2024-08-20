Missing: Heather N. Romero of Cheatham County

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information that can lead to locating Heather N. Romero.

Heather is listed as a missing person from Cheatham County. She is 5’9”, approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that can assist us in locating her would be greatly appreciated. Information can be called into the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-4341, Cheatham County Dispatch, 615-792-2098, or by submitting information here

