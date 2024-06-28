Missing: Graham Thomas Mallernee of Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are actively searching for a missing and endangered man.

Graham Thomas Mallernee left Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital against the advice of hospital staff on Wednesday, June 26. Mallernee was last seen wearing a hospital gown and was barefoot. He is 5’8” tall with green eyes and brown hair and weighs 170 lbs.

Mallernee has been entered into NCIC as a missing and endangered person.

If you see him or know where he can be located, please contact Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514 or email [email protected].

