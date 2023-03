From East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers:

Have you seen Savannah Alice Riley, 15? Savannah was last seen on Dick Lonas Road in Knoxville on foot and may be trying to make her way back to the Murfreesboro, TN area.

Riley is described as 5’3″, 135 pounds with brown Hair and hazel Eyes.

There is concern for Savannah’s safety and well-being so if you see her call 911.

If you have information on her whereabouts contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.