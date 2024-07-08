Missing: Callum Graves of Columbia

July 8, 2024 – Callum Graves was last seen on July 5th, 2024, in the area of W 11 St in Columbia. Callum is 5’10″ tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Please feel free to share this post, but please do not leave names or specific information in the thread. You may send information to our messaging or contact us with one of the numbers listed below.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to [email protected].

Source: Columbia Police Department

