September 29, 2023 – Brentwood Police and TBI has issued a missing person alert for 12 year-old, Frederika Scroggins.

She’s 5’1″, 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of Beech Creek Rd. N. Friday wearing a teal hat, black t-shirt & sweatpants, and tan shoes.

If you see her, please call 615-371-0160.

Source: TBI