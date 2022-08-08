MISSING: Be on the Lookout for Iaaron Newsom

Please be on the lookout for Iaaron Newsom. He was last seen in the area of Life Point Church on Almaville Rd in Smyrna Tn., on July 22, 2022.
Iaaron also has ties to Memphis. If you have information where Iaaron Newsom may be found please get in touch with Smyrna Police at 615-459-6644.
— SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) August 8, 2022