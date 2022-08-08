Monday, August 8, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeCommunityMISSING: Be on the Lookout for Iaaron Newsom
CommunityNewsSmyrnaCrimeSmyrna Police Department

MISSING: Be on the Lookout for Iaaron Newsom

Michael Carpenter
By Michael Carpenter
0
116
iaaron newsom

Please be on the lookout for Iaaron Newsom. He was last seen in the area of Life Point Church on Almaville Rd in Smyrna Tn., on July 22, 2022.

Iaaron also has ties to Memphis. If you have information where Iaaron Newsom may be found please get in touch with Smyrna Police at 615-459-6644.

SourceSmyrna Police
Previous article1st Annual Music City Hockey Classic Presents Northeastern vs. Western Michigan University at Bridgestone Arena This Fall
Next articleWEATHER 8-8-9,2022: Hot , Storms Return Tomorrow
Michael Carpenter
Michael Carpenter
Michael Carpenter is the Social Media Manager at Rutherford Source and Williamson Source handling all social media objectives.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.