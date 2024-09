Police need help find missing person Asia Martin, 29, who requires medication for a health issue.

She was last seen Friday around 11:30 pm near Dickerson Pike and Hart Lane.

She is 5’2″ tall and weighs 175 lbs. She was wearing a gray shirt & gray/black checkered pants.

If you see her, please call all 615-862-8600.

