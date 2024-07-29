Missing: 19-year-old Kylee Romans of Murfreesboro

Kylee Romans, 19, was reported missing by a family member on July 27.

Romans’ family became concerned seen they haven’t heard from her since June 20.

She is 5’3” tall and weighs 130 lbs., with green eyes and blonde hair. Romans has been entered into NCIC as a missing person.

If you see her or know where she can be located, please contact Detective Julia Cox with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 629-201-5514 or email [email protected].

