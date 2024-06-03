Missing: 15-year-old Maria Felipe Alonso of Portland

The Portland Police Department is needing your assistance in locating a runaway/missing juvenile.

Maria Felipe Alonso (15 years old) went missing from her residence in the area of Academy Road in Portland sometime between the hours of 11:00 PM on May 26 and 08:00 AM on May 27.

Maria is 4′ 7″ tall and weighs approximately 105 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Maria could be in the company of her boyfriend (shown in the additional photo), who has yet to be identified.

If you have any contact with or know the whereabouts of Maria and/or the unidentified male in these photos, please contact the Portland Police Department at 615-325-3434.

