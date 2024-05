On 5/29/2024, Frenshell Ceblano walked away from her home at 400 Cherokee Dock Rd in Wilson County, TN between the hours of 7:30 AM and 9:00 AM.

Frenshell is a 15-year-old Filipino female, 5’5″ tall, and weighs approximately 110 lbs with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with yellow writing on it.

If you have seen Frenshell or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.

