Miranda Montgomery Named State Historic Preservation Officer

The Tennessee Historical Commission (THC) is pleased to announce that Miranda Christy Montgomery has been named the State Historic Preservation Officer and will additionally serve as the Interim Executive Director for the THC.

Ms. Montgomery joined the Tennessee Historical Commission staff and the Department of

Environment and Conservation’s Office of General Counsel in 2023 as the Senior Historic

Preservation Attorney. Before joining the Commission, Montgomery was a partner at Dodson Parker Behm & Capparella, PC, where she practiced for six years in the area of finance, real estate, nonprofit organizations, conservation, and historic preservation. She previously served as a Director at UBS and as an Associate with Stites & Harbison, where she worked on conservation easements and deeds to protect historic sites, farmland, and scenic viewsheds.

Montgomery holds a B.A. in Religion and Philosophy from Kentucky Wesleyan College, an

M.A. in Theological Studies from Vanderbilt University, and J.D. from the University of

Tennessee. She has been recognized by the Nashville Business Journal as a Woman of Influence, Best of the Bar, and Forty under 40. She lives in Pegram, Tennessee, with her husband, daughter, and three dogs.

“I am honored to continue serving the Tennessee Historical Commission’s mission of preserving the State’s important history in this new capacity” says Montgomery.

Appointed by the Governor, the State Historic Preservation Officer oversees the implementation of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, from maintaining a list of historic properties through the National Register of Historic Places to providing technical assistance to the public.

The mission of the Tennessee Historical Commission is to protect, preserve, interpret, maintain, and administer historic places; to encourage the inclusive diverse study of Tennessee’s history for the benefit of future generations; to mark important locations, persons, and events in Tennessee history; to assist in worthy publication projects; to review, comment on, and identify projects that will potentially impact historic properties; to locate, identify, record, and nominate to the National Register of Historic Places all properties which meet National Register criteria; and to implement other programs of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 as amended.

For more information about the Tennessee Historical Commission, please visit their website.

