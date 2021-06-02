Miranda Lambert’s new bar Casa Rosa is now open on Broadway in downtown Nashville. This is the first female country artist to have an establishment in Nashville joining Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, John Rich, Alan Jackson, and Blake Shelton.

Via Facebook, Lambert shared the news, “Yall it’s official…. Casa Rosa is open!! We celebrated Tuesday night with a friends and family karaoke party! Thanks to everyone who came out to hang! I even got hubby up to sing a little duet! Just call us Danny and Sandy from now on! When yall are in Nashville come by for some tacos and tequila!!! Phara Queen sure did add some glitter for us girls!!”



Casa Rosa is located at 308 Broadway, the four-level bar and restaurant feature tacos, tequila, and Miranda Lambert memorabilia. No menu or hours for Casa Rosa has been shared on social media or the website at this time. According to social media posts, it’s first-come, first-serve, no reservations are available at this time.