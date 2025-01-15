Miranda Lambert Teams up with Tractor Supply for Relief for Rescues

Three-time GRAMMY winner Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation, in partnership with Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced the return of the annual Relief for Rescues fundraising event. The Relief for Rescues Fund provides financial support for shelter animals impacted by disasters such as floods, fires, hurricanes and tornadoes.

From January 12 through 22, customers can donate to the Relief for Rescues Fund during checkout at any Tractor Supply store location, online at TractorSupply.com or via the Tractor Supply mobile app. Launched in 2023, the Fund has raised over $1 million and has already allocated over $600,000 to support shelter animals impacted by natural disasters.

“At Tractor Supply, we’re passionate about animals and dedicated to supporting them however we can,” said Kimberley Gardiner, Tractor Supply’s chief marketing officer. “Natural disasters often leave more pets without homes and put extra pressure on shelters. That’s where the Relief for Rescues Fund comes in—it allows us to quickly provide financial support and help ease that strain. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished so far with Miranda, MuttNation, our amazing Team Members and our customers. This year, we’re excited to keep that momentum going and make an even bigger impact together.”

The fund is actively supporting the Southern California region currently impacted by ongoing wildfires and recently deployed $250,000 to provide critical assistance to 31 animal shelters and organizations across multiple states in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The money distributed helped animal rescues access more efficient emergency response and provided food, supplies, veterinary care, transport services for displaced pets and assistance with shelter repair.

“Our Relief For Rescues Fund allows MuttNation to help shelters when they need us the most,” said Lambert. “It’s been heartbreaking to see the devastation in California unfold, and we’re grateful that our Fund and the generosity of our donors has allowed us to respond quickly. 100% of your support goes directly to those impacted by disasters.”

Tractor Supply and MuttNation Foundation have collaborated since 2019 and together also support MuttNation’s Mutts Across America program, providing annual grants to animal shelters nationwide. Additionally, Tractor Supply is the exclusive home for MuttNation pet products, with a percentage of all MuttNation sales going to MuttNation Foundation to further support its mission to promote and facilitate adoption of shelter pets.

To learn more, visit TractorSupply.com/MuttNation.

