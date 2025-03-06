Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa to Celebrate International Women’s Day

Casa Rosa is excited to host their second annual International Women’s Day event featuring three all-female writers’ rounds on Saturday, March 8, from noon to 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy an unforgettable afternoon of live music celebrating women’s creativity and influence on the music industry.

The writers’ rounds will consist of 12 writers in three separate rounds:

12:00 p.m. – Rachel Schumacher, Kelly McTigue, Chloe Lawson and Devon Beck

1:00 p.m. – Amber Delacruz, Abbie Callahan, Sheyna Gee and Rizzi Myers

2:00 p.m. – Aly Cutter, Macy Krew, Samantha Howell and Nicole Sumerlyn

The rounds will be hosted on the Cantina rooftop level, and in celebration of the event, Casa Rosa will also feature a $10 drink special on the classic margarita.

About Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa

Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa is a four-story dining and music destination in the heart of downtown Nashville’s Lower Broadway entertainment district. With four stories of dining and drinking options including the open-air Cantina Rooftop, live music seven days a week, and a menu of elevated Tex-Mex classics, including some of Miranda’s personal favorites, Casa Rosa is your one-stop shop for Texas-sized entertainment in Music City!

Casa Rosa is managed by TC Restaurant Group, the trusted operator and partner to multiple entertainment and dining venues in Downtown Nashville, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Concepts include Morgan Wallen’s This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up, Tequila Cowboy, and more

