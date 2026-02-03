Milling to Close Lanes on I-24 in Rutherford County

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct lane closures on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.

On Wednesday, February 4, from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., TDOT crews will close eastbound lanes on I-24 from mile marker 67 to 68, just east of Sam Ridley Parkway. Crews will close two lanes at a time, starting with the on-ramp and two outside lanes (closest to the shoulder), then the two inside lanes. This closure is necessary for crews to mill a stretch of pavement experiencing numerous potholes following Tennessee’s winter weather event. Milling will remove the top layer of pavement, leaving a grooved roadway largely free of voids. Crews will also be sweeping the roadway and shoulders to address loose gravel. This work is a temporary measure until the roadway can be fully resurfaced this spring.

I-24 from the Davidson County line to Baker Road (near mile marker 71) is in TDOT’s 3-Year Pavement Plan to be resurfaced this year (see map). The contract on the project was awarded in December, but work cannot begin until Tennessee experiences warmer temperatures and asphalt plants fully reopen.

