Milling and Paving to Close Lanes on I-840

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct lane closures on Interstate 840 in Williamson County.

Beginning Tuesday, March 10, until at least Sunday, March 22, crews with Volunteer Paving will begin intermittent closures of lanes and ramps on I-840 from near Lewisburg Pike (US 431) to the bridge over Harpeth School Road in Thompson’s Station (red line on map below). Nighttime closures will be conducted on weekdays from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to mill the roadway, while daytime closures from as early as 7 a.m. to as late as 6 p.m. will be conducted on weekends and Monday, March 16 (until 3 p.m.) for paving. Paving cannot be completed at night due to low temperatures during this time of year. For the materials to properly cure and achieve long-term durability, consistently warmer outside temperatures are required.

These closures are necessary for crews to begin milling and making spot repairs on I-840 to prepare for a resurfacing project. The full resurfacing on I-840 from just west of State Route 6 (US 31/Columbia Pike) to near Arno Road is in TDOT’s 3-Year Pavement Plan for this year (blue line on map). Full project construction is tentatively scheduled to begin this July.

