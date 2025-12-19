Milling and Paving Operations to Close Lanes on I-24

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct a closure of Interstate 24 at the Rutherford and Davidson County line.

Beginning Monday, December 22, through Tuesday, December 23, TDOT crews will conduct lane closures along I-24 eastbound from the Rutherford/Davidson County line (mile marker 63) to Waldron Road (mile marker 64). This closure will take place from 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for milling and paving operations. Three lanes will remain open at all times.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can report potholes to TDOT by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

