MilkShake Factory To Celebrate Grand Opening In Murfreesboro

A new dessert destination is set to open its doors in Murfreesboro with a grand opening celebration planned later this month.

MilkShake Factory – Murfreesboro, located at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 2390, will host its grand opening event on February 28. The four-hour celebration will include a ribbon cutting at 11:45 a.m., chocolate sampling, DJ entertainment and a special basket for the first guest in line.

The first 100 guests will receive an exclusive MilkShake Factory T-shirt giveaway. From noon until 4 p.m., customers can also take advantage of a buy one, get one free shake promotion, valid only at the Murfreesboro location during the event.

Click for More Events

MilkShake Factory is known for its handspun milkshakes made with housemade ice cream and small-batch chocolates. For updated store hours, visitors can check the company’s website.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email