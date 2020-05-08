By Donovan Stewart

After spending the last two seasons as the Lavergne offensive coordinator, Mike Woodward will now take over the Wolverine football program.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to take over a program that has a good group of kids and coaches to work with,” Woodward said.

“I am thrilled to take over a program that I have familiarity with and I know what the players can do and how well the coaches interact with the kids.”

He takes over for Stanton Stevens who resigned last Friday and will be an athletic director at a school in North Carolina.

