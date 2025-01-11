Mike Keith Named Next “Voice of the Vols”

One of the top play-by-play radio announcers in sports, Hall of Fame radio voice and VFL Mike Keith, is returning to Rocky Top as the next “Voice of the Vols,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White announced on Thursday.

Keith just completed his 27th season with the Tennessee Titans in 2024, including the last 26 years as “The Voice of the Titans.”

“When we discussed potential candidates, one name topped our list without question: bringing Mike and his family back to Rocky Top,” said White. “He is a true icon in the broadcasting industry, and we are excited to harness Mike’s exceptional skill set to further elevate both the Vol Network and Tennessee Athletics in bold, innovative ways.”

Keith will be the lead play-by-play announcer for Tennessee’s football and men’s basketball games. He will also be involved in various new programming initiatives that will be unveiled later this year, promising fans an engaging and dynamic experience.

Source: UT Sports

