Don’t miss the Middle TN Fried Pickle Festival on September 7, 2024!

There will be 150+ arts & crafts, boutiques, food trucks, petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, TONS of fried pickles and pickle related items.

This event will have vendors from all over the surrounding states!

It’s taking place at 315 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN.

