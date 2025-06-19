Middle Tennessee Weather Report for June 19, 2025

Report Time: 2:00 PM CDT, Thursday, June 19, 2025

Current Conditions

Middle Tennessee is experiencing transitional weather with humidity at 89% and dew point at 67°F. Current wind speeds are 6 mph from the SSW with visibility at 10.0 miles. Sunrise occurred at 5:29 AM with sunset expected at 8:07 PM.

Today’s Forecast

Thursday Afternoon/Evening: Rain is moving out and heat is moving in. Cloudy conditions early with partial sunshine expected late, with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. High temperatures reaching 86°F with west winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Generally fair conditions with lows dropping to 66°F and west winds at 5 to 10 mph. 17% chance of precipitation.

Extended Outlook

Heat Wave Development: A heat wave will develop with heat index values rising to near or just over 100 by Monday. Foggy conditions are expected late tonight into Friday morning.

Weekend: Friday will be fair to mostly sunny with highs reaching 91°F and lows of 71°F (10% chance of rain). Saturday and Sunday will continue fair to mostly sunny with temperatures climbing to 94°F/74°F and 95°F/75°F respectively.

Weather Summary

Middle Tennessee is transitioning from recent thunderstorm activity to increasingly hot summer conditions. Residents should prepare for rising temperatures and heat index values over the weekend, with heat advisories likely as conditions become oppressive early next week.

