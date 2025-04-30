Middle Tennessee Weather Alert- Strong to Severe Storms Expected 5-1-2025

After a windy but nice Wednesday, Thursday afternoon to early evening is looking a bit bumpy. Dangerous winds and large hail are the biggest concerns. Localized flooding is possible.

Thursday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.