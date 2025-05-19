Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Alert 5-20-2025

Today is going to be a rough day. Everything is on the table including tornados and hight winds.. We expect multiple watches and warnings to be issued.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. High near 86. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

