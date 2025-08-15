Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures Through August 20, 2025

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from Haywood Lane to the Rutherford County line.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for texture coat application.

• 8/15 at 8 p.m. through 8/17 at 5 a.m., There will be a triple lane closure on I-24 eastbound at Haywood Lane for bridge repair. Two lanes are expected to re-open Saturday morning once concrete is poured.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from east of SR 13 (US-79) to west of Trough Springs Road.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for rumble strips, thermoplastic, and pavement markings.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The I-24 ramp improvements at US 231 (SR 10/South Church Street/Exit 81) in Murfreesboro.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating single lane closures westbound and alternating double lane closures westbound on I-24 for installation of traffic control for media barrier work (MM 81).

Patching.

• 8/18, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a closure of the I-24 westbound exit 88 on-ramp and single right lane of I-24 at mile marker 88.5.

• 8/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single right lane closure on I-24 westbound at mile marker 87.

• 8/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single right lane closure on I-24 westbound between mile markers 84 – 86.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 255 and I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be alternating triple lane closures on I-40 in both directions for milling and paving operations.

• 8/14 from 8 p.m. until 8/15 at 4 a.m., The on-ramp from Donelson Pike (SR 255) to I-40 eastbound will be closed for milling and paving.

• 8/13 and 8/14, 12 a.m. – 3 a.m., There may be closures of the I-40 eastbound exit 216B ramp for final milling and paving.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) installation and maintenance.

• 8/14, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double lane closures on I-40 westbound and a single lane closure on I-40 eastbound for the replacement of digital messaging signs. Rolling roadblocks will be present.

The resurfacing on I-40 from 46th Avenue to near Jefferson Street including bridge expansion joint repair.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for sign installation.

DICKSON AND HICKMAN COUNTIES I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Dickson and Hickman Counties from the Humphreys County line to near East Piney Road.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving operations (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System installation and maintenance.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Resurfacing on I-65 from near Armory Drive to I-40.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling, paving, traffic loops, and texture coating (MM 79 – 85).

The resurfacing on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River Bridge.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for pavement marking (MM 84 – 87.4).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

• Nightly, (excluding weekends), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., East Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Aerial utility work.

• 8/17, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be rolling roadblocks along I-65 in both directions for installation of aerial fiber (MM 46).

• LOOK AHEAD: 8/24, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock along I-65 in both directions for aerial crossing near the Luther Sharp Road overpass.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Resurfacing from the Maury County line to south of SR 248.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for striping operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System installation and maintenance.

• 8/14, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on I-440 for Highway Advisory Radio sign repair (MM 0 – 1 (eastbound), MM 6 – 7 (westbound)).

Vegetation removal.

• 8/16, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will a single right lane closure for vegetation removal from sound wall.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing I-840 from Jefferson Pike (SR 266) to Wilson County Line.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 in both directions for final pavement marking and work on shoulders and roadway (MM 61 – 66).

WILSON COUNTY I-840

Aerial utility installation.

• 8/17, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock along I-840 in both directions for the aerial crossing of fiber (MM 75).

• LOOK AHEAD: 9/7, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock along I-840 in both directions for the aerial crossing of fiber at the Couchville Pike exit (MM 66).

BEDFORD COUNTY SR 10

Intersection improvements on SR 10 (US 231) at SR 82.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions for signal pole installation and paving of new turn lanes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Safety improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Hamilton Church Road for miscellaneous safety improvements including signals. One lane will remain open at all times. Flaggers will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on SR 6 (Rosa L. Parks/James Robertson Parkway) from Broadway to the bridge over Ellington Parkway.

• Nightly (excluding Friday and Saturday), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (MM 1.7 – 4.2).

Utility relocation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for relocation of existing facilities prior to a TDOT project (MM 23.32 – 24.49). The center turn lane will also be closed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Intersection improvements on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) at Myatt Drive.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closure in both directions along SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) for signal installation and striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Grading.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 65 northbound for a road widening project (MM 2 – 4).

Sidewalk repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a far right southbound lane closure for sidewalk repair/replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on SR 155 from south of the NERR underpass to north of McGavock Pike.

• 8/17 – 8/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for sign installation, degrassing, and milling operations.

Milling and paving.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single eastbound lane closure for milling and paving (MM 25 – 27).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 251

The resurfacing on SR 251 from the Cheatham County line to near Lakeview Drive.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 251 for striping operations (MM 0 – 4). Flagging operations will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

The resurfacing on SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) from SR 100 to SR 106 (US-431).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures on SR 254 from SR 100 to Hillsboro Road for striping operations (MM 0 – 2.77).

The resurfacing on SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) from Cloverland Drive to Blue Hole Road.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 255 and I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike punch list items.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals (MM 19.06).

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

Intersection improvements at SR 6 and Honey Farm Way.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions to install a turn lane (MM 27.5).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for thermoplastic and pavement marking placements.

MOORE COUNTY SR 50

Maintenance.

• 8/14, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be a closure of SR 50 in both directions for the installation of a crossdrain. Traffic will be detoured at Lois Ridge Road to Grammar Hill Road.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 1 (US 41) from near Jefferson Pike to near SR 266 (Sam Ridley Parkway).

• Daily, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 1 for traffic switches and to relocate barrier wall. For two nights (date pending) there will be ramp closures on off-ramps from SR 266 to SR 1 for traffic switches and to relocate barrier wall.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 2

The resurfacing on SR 2 (US-41) from Kensington Square Court to south of Cedar Grove Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures in both directions (MM 1.8 – 6.78). Flagging operations will be in place and one lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures in both directions using flagging operations. One lane will remain open (MM 13.8 – 15.97).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 102

The resurfacing on SR 102 from SR 96 to near Mercedes Drive.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 102 (MM 0 – 6.0). One lane will remain open at all times. Flagging operations will be in place.

SMITH COUNTY SR 141

Roadway repair.

• Continuous, SR 141 is reduced to one lane due to slide (MM 14.7).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, paving, and signals on Walton Ferry Road/Old Shackle Island Road from Nokes Drive to Volunteer Drive in Hendersonville.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 in both directions for underground utility work (MM 2.95 – 3.10).

• 8/19 – 8/22, continuous, There will be a full road closure of Old Shackle Island Road to complete temporary widening on the southbound side of the project across the railroad tracks.

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving for Project Woolhawk including SR 6 and SR 25.

• Continuous, There will be an eastbound shoulder closure and lane shift on SR 6 (US-31E) at the intersection of Airport Road for grading and a box culvert extension to build a new turn lane (MM 16.5 – 17.5).

The miscellaneous safety improvements on US-31 (SR 6) from Rock Bridge Road to near Mount Vernon Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures along SR 6 for safety improvements (MM 20.75 – 24.91). Flagging operations will be in place.

ARPA Water Systems Improvements.

• 8/14 – 8/15, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a southbound lane and shoulder closure on SR 6 (MM 24.90).

Turn lane installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a southbound right lane and shoulder closure to mill the shoulder for the installation of a turn lane.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 52

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 52 for pothole patching (MM 0 – 21.42).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

The resurfacing on SR 386 from near Forest Retreat Road to near Saundersville Road.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard (SR 386) in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 1.83 – 6.28).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Patching.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 6 in both directions for pothole patching (MM 0 – 21.42).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 11

The intersection improvements including signals on SR 11 with Williams/York Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on Nolensville Pike for grading work.

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 24 (US-70) from Terrace Hill Road to Adeles Garden Road.

• Daily, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures and flagging operations on SR 24 for utility relocations and grading operations (MM 5.9 – 6.49).

• Continuous, There will be a westbound shoulder closure and lane shift along SR 24 at Terrace Hill Road for grading operations (MM 5.9 – 6.49).

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26 (US-70).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 26 westbound for grading operations at the new Rome Pike/future SR 141 intersection.

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26 (US-70).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 in both directions for utility relocation (MM 10). Flaggers will be present.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Intelligent Transportation System and signal improvements from Division Street to Central Pike.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures and flagging operations in both directions for underground boring and conduit installation (MM 3.56 – 7.22).

WILSON COUNTY SR 265

Turn lane installation.

• Daily, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be a closure of the eastbound lane and shoulder for installation of a turn lane at Hawthorne Valley Road.

MORE TRAFFIC NEWS

