Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures March 29 – April 4, 2026

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways during the holiday weekend. Construction crews will halt all lane closure activities from 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2026, through 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2026.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Medical Center Parkway ramp work.

• 3/29 – 4/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for ramp work at Exit 76.

Exit 81 ramp improvements.

• 4/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple WB lane closures for ramp construction (MM 80 – 81).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Moving barrier wall.

• 3/29 – 4/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single lane closures in both directions to move a barrier wall (MM 94 – 99)

Milling and paving.

• 3/29 – 4/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 94 – 99).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Paving.

• 4/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane closure and a full closure of the Exit 71 on-ramp for paving operations (MM 71).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Bridge repair.

• 3/29 – 4/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for bridge repair (MM 217).

Milling and paving.

• 3/29 – 4/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures for milling and paving operations (MM 193 – 196).

Bridge deck pour.

• 3/30 – 3/31, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for a bridge deck pour (MM 193 – 196).

Restriping.

• 3/29 – 4/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for restriping operations (MM 204 – 208).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing.

• 3/29 – 3/31, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions due to paving operations (MM 37 – 41).

• Nightly, 8 p.m.– 5 a.m. (excluding weekends). There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions due to milling and paving operations. (MM 21 – 27).

• Weekends, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions due to milling and paving operations. The proposed time frame for resurfacing operations is subject to change (MM 21 – 27).

BEDFORD COUNTY SR 82

Cross tile replacement.

• 3/31, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a full road closure for replacing cross tile (LM 16.9 – 22).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Maintenance work.

• Continuous, There will be a closure of the WB turn lane (LM 12.9 – 13.1).

Track drilling.

• 3/29 – 3/31, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for track drilling operations (LM 17.9 – 22.8).

Sidewalk installation.

• 3/30 – 4/3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk installation (LM 22).

Foundation prep.

• 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for prepping foundations (LM 16).

Sidewalk repairs.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure for sidewalk repairs on Murfreesboro Pike (LM 28).

Tunnel repair work.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for tunnel repair work on Murfreesboro Rd (LM 24).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (LM 1.7 – 4.2).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single northbound lane closure to relocate utilities (LM 2).

• Continuous, There will be continuous closure of Bradford Hills Drive until April 2026. A detour will be in place.

Gas main removal.

• 3/27 – 3/28, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for a gas main removal at Napolean Avenue (LM 10.75).

Pole installation.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for pole installation (LM 23 – 24).

Aerial fiber cable installation.

• 3/30 – 4/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions to install new aerial fiber cables (LM 23 – 24).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Utility installation.

• 3/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for utility work (LM 10).

Track drilling.

• 3/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for track drilling (LM 12 – 15).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Turn lane installation.

• 3/27 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for turn lane installation before Juarez Drive (MM 16).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Aerial installation.

• 3/30 – 4/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for aerial installation (LM 12 -13).

Water main installation.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be NB flagging operations for water main installation (LM 1.3 – 2.8).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

Conduit installation.

• 3/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing conduit (LM 1).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Manhole rodding.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for manhole rodding (LM 0).

Aerial work.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for aerial work (LM 28 – 29).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 174

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

Sidewalk repair.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for sidewalk repair (LM 14 – 15).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Placing cabinet and conduit.

• 3/30 – 4/3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for placing cabinet and conduit (LM 10).

DICKSON COUNTY SR 47

Installing aerial fiber.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing aerial fiber (LM 0 – 2).

Replacing railroad crossing.

• 3/30 – 4/2, continuous. There will be a full closure to replace railroad crossing (LM 1.8).

MACON COUNTY SR 141

Tile replacement.

• 3/30 – 4/3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a full closure of SR 141 from SR 52 to Pleasant Valley Road for tile replacement (LM 2 – 5.3).

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 373

Traffic signal installation.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for the installation of a traffic signal (MM 7).

MAURY COUNTY SR 99

Water main installation.

• 3/30 – 4/3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for water main installation (LM 10 – 11).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 11

Resurfacing.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for resurfacing operations (MM 0 – 3).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Traffic signal installation.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for the installation of a traffic signal (LM 22 – 23).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 11

Aerial installation.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for aerial installation (LM 6 – 8.5).

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for aerial installation (LM 24 – 25).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 49

Vegetation clearing.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for vegetation clearing (LM 18 – 27).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 65

Milling, paving, and striping.

• 4/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane shift in both directions for milling, paving, and striping (LM 7).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

Pothole patching.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for pothole patching (LM 11 – 15).

Conduit and rodding repair.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for utility repairs (LM 4 – 10).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Sam Ridley interchange improvements.

• 3/29 – 4/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for construction activities (LM 3.3 – 4.1).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

Pole installation.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for electric pole installation on Franklin Road (LM 7.9 – 9.1)

Road widening.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for road widening operations (LM 3).

Utility work.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for utility work (LM 12).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities (LM 13.88 – 15.97).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The installation of turn lanes and short-range detection equipment at the intersection of Sam Ridley Parkway and Old Nashville Highway.

• Daily (excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities (LM 2 – 2.8).

Signal improvements.

• 3/30 – 4/3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for intersection signal improvements (LM 1.4 – 1.6).

SMITH COUNTY SR 80

Equipment crossing.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 5.9).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, paving, and signals on Walton Ferry Road/Old Shackle Island Road from Nokes Drive to Volunteer Drive in Hendersonville.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for construction activities (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 in both directions for utility relocations and roadway maintenance on 31E (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 41

Relocating gas main.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure to relocate gas main (LM 2).

Resurfacing.

• 3/27 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for resurfacing at Marlin Road (LM 7).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 52

Graded rock hauling.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends). There will be flagging operations in both directions for graded rock hauling (LM 2.7 – 3.2).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 109

Portland Bypass project.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for grading operations (LM 21.3 – 22.8).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 25

Crossing equipment.

• 3/27 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (LM 3.5).

• 3/27 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (LM 7.2).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 141

Crossing equipment.

• 3/27 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (LM 6).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Sewer and concrete work.

• 3/30 – 4/1, Continuous. There will be lane closures in both directions for sewer and concrete work (LM 10).

Aerial installation.

• 3/30 – 3/31, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures for aerial installation (LM 13).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

Sidewalk repair.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for sidewalk repair (LM 3 – 5.5).

Relocating gas main.

• 3/29 – 4/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for gas main relocation (LM 3).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Sidewalk repairs.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for sidewalk repairs at Lewisburg Pike (LM 10).

WILSON COUNTY SR 10

Sidewalk installation.

• 3/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk installation work (LM 13.9).

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 24 (US-70) from Terrace Hill Road to Adeles Garden Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions and flagging operations for utility relocations and grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.2).

• Continuous, There will be a westbound shoulder closure and lane shift with barrier wall along SR 24 at Terrace Hill Road for grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.49).

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

Utility work and safety improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing underground conduit and safety improvement operations (LM 0 – 2).

Grading.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for grading activities (LM 2.9 – 3.4).

WILSON COUNTY SR 109

Spot safety improvements from the Leeville Pike to north of Hickory Ridge Road.

• 3/29 – 4/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating NB lane closures for paving and striping operations.

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26 (US-70).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 in both directions for utility relocation, grading, and paving operations (LM 2.8 – 8.8).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for grading (LM 2.9 – 3.4).

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Traffic signal upgrading.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions to upgrade the traffic signal on Mt Juliet Road (LM 4.4 – 6.9).

WILSON COUNTY SR 267

Waterline installation.

• 3/30 – 4/2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for the installation of a waterline (LM 3).

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