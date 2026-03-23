Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures March 23 – March 28, 2026

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Milling and paving.

• 3/24, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be multiple WB lane closures for milling and paving operations (MM 66.9 – 68).

Aerial crossing.

• 3/22, 6 a.m. – 7 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock in both directions for aerial crossing (MM 78 – 81).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Bridge inspection.

• 3/22, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for bridge inspection at the Cumberland River (MM 85 – 86).

Moving barrier wall.

• 3/22 – 3/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure to move a barrier wall (MM 94 – 96)

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Paving.

• 3/24 – 3/25, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for ramp paving at Exit 37.

CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40

Bridge work.

• 3/21, 2:30 a.m. – 4 :30 p.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures for bridge repair operations (MM 188).

• 3/22, 2:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures for bridge repair operations (MM 188).

CHEATHAM/DICKSON COUNTY I-40

Debris cleanup.

• 3/25 – 3/28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures in both directions for debris clean up (MM 163 – 192).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Bridge repair.

• 3/22 – 3/28, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for bridge repair (MM 217).

Streetlight conversion.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for streetlight conversion (MM 211 – 216.4).

Deck pour.

• 3/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for a bridge deck pour (MM 193 – 196).

Milling and paving.

• 3/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures for milling and paving operations (MM 193 – 196).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

Beam setting and striping.

• 3/24 – 3/25, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for beam setting and striping (MM 140 – 143).

• 3/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for beam setting and striping (MM 140 – 143).

DICKSON COUNTY I-840

Aerial crossing.

• 3/22, 6 a.m. – 7 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock in both directions for aerial crossing (MM 1).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Paving.

• 3/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures for paving operations (MM 23 – 24).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions due to paving operations. (MM 12) and (MM 38 – 39).

• Nightly, 8 p.m.– 5 a.m. (excluding weekends). There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions due to milling and paving operations. (MM 21 – 27).

• Weekends, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions due to milling and paving operations. The proposed time frame for resurfacing operations is subject to change (MM 21 – 27).

BEDFORD COUNTY SR 10

Aerial installation.

• 3/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple NB lane closures for aerial installation (LM 10)

Electrical work.

• 3/23 – 3/266, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions to work on electrical poles (LM 20).

BEDFORD COUNTY SR 16

Utility work.

• 3/23 – 3/26, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for utility work (LM 9 – 11).

Pole maintenance.

• 3/20 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for pole replacement (LM 11 – 17).

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 12

Vegetation removal.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for vegetation removal (LM 15 – 16).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Maintenance work.

• Continuous, There will be a closure of the WB turn lane (LM 12.9 – 13.1).

Sidewalk and curb repair.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for sidewalk and curb repair (LM 17 – 18).

Concrete pad installation.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure to install a concrete pad (LM 17).

Bike lane construction.

• 3/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for the construction of adding a bike lane (LM 1 – 2).

Aerial cable lashing.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for lashing aerial cable (LM 8.9 – 9.3).

Sidewalk repairs.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for sidewalk repairs at Lafayette Street (LM 18).

Sidewalk and curb ramp repairs.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk and curb ramp repairs (LM 19).

Tunnel repair work.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for tunnel repair work on Murfreesboro Rd (LM 24).

Pole removal.

• 3/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for pole removal (LM 26).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Street sweeping.

• 3/24 – 3/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for street sweeping operations (LM 10 – 16).

Placing aerial fiber cable.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for the placement of aerial fiber cable (LM 8).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (LM 1.7 – 4.2).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single northbound lane closure to relocate utilities (LM 2).

• Continuous, There will be continuous closure of Bradford Hills Drive until April 2026. A detour will be in place.

Gas main removal.

• 3/23 – 3/28, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for a gas main removal at Napolean Avenue (LM 10.75).

Pole installation.

• 3/23 – 3/26, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for pole installation (LM 23 – 24).

Aerial fiber cable installation.

• 3/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions to install new aerial fiber cables (LM 23 – 24).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Bus shelter work.

• 3/24 – 3/25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for bus shelter work (LM 15).

Tree trimming.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for tree trimming and pole replacement (LM 6).

Pole replacement.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for pole replacement (LM 10).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Turn lane installation.

• 3/20 – 3/28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for turn lane installation before Juarez Drive (MM 16).

Bridge inspection.

• 3/23 – 3/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for bridge inspection at Old Hickory Blvd (LM 9).

• 3/25 – 3/26, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for bridge inspection at Old Hickory Blvd (LM 9).

Aerial installation.

• 3/23 – 3/26, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for aerial installation (LM 15 – 16).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Aerial installation.

• 3/23– 3/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for aerial fiber installation (LM 3.6 – 4.3).

Water main installation.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be NB flagging operations for water main installation (LM 1.3 – 2.8).

Sewer main work.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for sewer main work (LM 6 – 9).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

Placing aerial fiber cable.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for placing aerial fiber cable on Broadway (LM 8).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

Sewer lateral rehabilitation.

• 3/23 – 3/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for the rehabilitation of sewer laterals (LM 3.7 – 4).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Pole removal.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for pole removal (LM 2 – 5).

Barrier wall repair.

• 3/24, 3/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repair (LM 12.5 – 13.5).

• 3/25, 3/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repair (LM 16.7 – 17.7).

• 3/26 – 3/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repair (LM 22.3 – 23.3).

Core drilling.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for core drilling (LM 18.9 – 25.5).

Street sweeping.

• 3/24 – 3/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for street sweeping (LM 1 – 27).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 174

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 251

Wire replacement.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for the replacement of wires (LM 11).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Placing cabinet and conduit.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for placing cabinet and conduit (LM 10).

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 50

Aerial fiber installation.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple WB lane closures for installing aerial fiber (LM 0 – 2).

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple WB lane closures for installing aerial fiber (LM 27).

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 373

Traffic signal installation.

• 3/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for the installation of a traffic signal (MM 7).

MAURY COUNTY SR 99

Water main installation.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for water main installation (LM 10 – 11).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Box culvert installation.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for the installation of a box culvert (LM 12).

Traffic signal installation.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for the installation of a traffic signal (LM 28).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

Turn lane installation.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for the installation of a turn lane on Trenton Road (LM 8 – 8.9).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112

Paving and striping.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple WB lane closures for paving and striping on Sango Drive (LM 6).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 11

Aerial installation.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for aerial installation (LM 6 – 8.5).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 49

Vegetation clearing.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for vegetation clearing (LM 23 – 27).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

Pothole patching.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for pothole patching (LM 11 – 15).

Conduit and rodding repair.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for utility repairs (LM 4 – 10).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Sam Ridley interchange improvements.

• 3/22 – 3/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for construction activities (LM 3.3 – 4.1).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

Pole installation.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for electric pole installation on Franklin Road (LM 7.9 – 9.1)

Paving operations.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for paving activities (LM 14.6 – 16).

Road widening.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for road widening operations (LM 3).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities (LM 13.88 – 15.97).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The installation of turn lanes and short-range detection equipment at the intersection of Sam Ridley Parkway and Old Nashville Highway.

• Daily (excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities (LM 2 – 2.8).

Signal improvements.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for intersection signal improvements (LM 1.4 – 1.6).

• 3/24 – 3/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for intersection signal improvements (LM 1.4 – 1.6)

Milling.

• 3/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple NB lane closures for milling operations (LM 0.5)

SMITH COUNTY SR 80

Equipment crossing.

• 3/23 – 3/28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 5.9).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, paving, and signals on Walton Ferry Road/Old Shackle Island Road from Nokes Drive to Volunteer Drive in Hendersonville.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for construction activities (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 in both directions for utility relocations and roadway maintenance on 31E (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

Aerial work.

• 3/23 – 3/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for aerial work (LM 3.9 – 4.1)

SUMNER COUNTY SR 25

Aerial installation.

• 3/23 – 3/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for aerial installation (MM 6 – 9).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 41

Relocating gas main.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure to relocate gas main (LM 2).

Resurfacing.

• 3/20 – 3/28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for resurfacing at Marlin Road (LM 7).

Bridge bird net installation.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for the installation of a bridge bird net (LM 0.1 – 0.6).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 52

Graded rock hauling.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for graded rock hauling (LM 2.7 – 3.2).

• 3/28, 6 a.m. – 1 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for graded rock hauling (LM 2.7 – 3.2).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 109

Portland Bypass project.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for grading operations (LM 21.3 – 22.8).

• 3/28, 6 a.m. – 1 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for grading operations (LM 21.3 – 22.8).

Masts installation.

• 3/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for masts installation (LM 12).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Turn lane improvements.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be EB flagging operations for turn lane improvements (LM 13).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

Street sweeping.

• 3/24 – 3/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for street sweeping (LM 0-15).

Barrier wall repair.

• 3/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repair (LM 2.8 – 3.9).

• 3/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repair (LM 2.8 – 3.9).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 25

Crossing equipment.

• 3/23 – 3/28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (LM 3.5).

• 3/23 – 3/28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (LM 7.2).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 141

Bridge repair.

• Continuous, There will be a lane closure in both directions from E High Street to College Street. Front Street at the intersection of SR 141 will be temporarily closed.

Crossing equipment.

• 3/20 – 3/28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (LM 6).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Sewer and concrete work.

• 3/22 – 3/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for sewer and concrete work (LM 10).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

Sidewalk repair.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for sidewalk repair (LM 3 – 5.5).

WILSON COUNTY SR 10

Sidewalk installation.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk installation work (LM 13.9).

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 24 (US-70) from Terrace Hill Road to Adeles Garden Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions and flagging operations for utility relocations and grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.2).

• Continuous, There will be a westbound shoulder closure and lane shift with barrier wall along SR 24 at Terrace Hill Road for grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.49).

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

Utility work and safety improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing underground conduit and safety improvement operations (LM 0 – 2).

Grading.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for grading activities (LM 2.9 – 3.4).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26 (US-70).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 in both directions for utility relocation, grading, and paving operations (LM 2.8 – 8.8).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for grading (LM 2.9 – 3.4).

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Traffic signal upgrading.

• 3/23 – 3/27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions to upgrade traffic signal on Mt Juliet Road (LM 4.4 – 6.9).

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