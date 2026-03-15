Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures March 15 – 21, 2026

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures March 15 – March 21, 2026

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Electrical work.

• 3/16 – 3/17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a WB shoulder closure for electrical work on Exit 52.

Coring.

• 3/16 – 3/17, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for coring operations (MM 45).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Aerial crossing.

• 3/22, 6 a.m. – 7 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock in both directions for aerial crossing (MM 78 – 81).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Bridge inspection.

• 3/21, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for bridge inspection at the Cumberland River (MM 85 – 86).

• 3/22, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for bridge inspection at the Cumberland River (MM 85 – 86).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a rolling roadblock in both directions for blasting. A blast will occur each day at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. (MM 96 – 99).

• 3/15 – 3/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for milling and paving operations (MM 94 – 99).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Bridge repair.

• 3/15 – 3/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for bridge repair (MM 217).

Streetlight conversion.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for streetlight conversion (MM 211 – 214.5).

Electrical work.

• 3/19 – 3/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an EB shoulder closure for electrical work (MM 207).

DICKSON COUNTY I-40

Aerial crossing.

• 3/15, 6 a.m. – 7 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock in both directions for aerial crossing (MM 164 – 165).

SMITH COUNTY I-40

FWD and coring.

• 3/18 – 3/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for FWD and coring (MM 263 – 267).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-40

Debris clean up.

• 3/14 – 3/18, 6 a.m. – 7 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for debris clean up (MM 179 – 188).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing.

• Nightly, 8 p.m.– 5 a.m. (excluding weekends). There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions due to milling and paving operations. (MM 21 – 27).

• Weekends, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions due to milling and paving operations. The proposed time frame for resurfacing operations is subject to change (MM 21 – 27).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Maintenance work.

• Continuous, There will be a closure of the WB turn lane (MM 12.9 – 13.1).

Sidewalk and curb repair.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for sidewalk and curb repair (MM 17 – 18).

Tunnel repair work.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for tunnel repair work on Murfreesboro Rd (MM 24).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Street sweeping.

• 3/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a shoulder closure in both directions for street sweeping operations (LM 10 – 16).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (LM 1.7 – 4.2).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single northbound lane closure to relocate utilities (LM 2).

• Continuous, There will be continuous closure of Bradford Hills Drive until April 2026. A detour will be in place.

Sidewalk and curb repair.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for sidewalk and curb repair (MM 17).

Manhole clean out.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions to clean out manholes on the roadway (LM 0.5 – 9.5).

Aerial fiber lashing.

• 3/16 – 3/17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for lashing aerial fiber (MM 1).

Aerial work.

• 3/18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for aerial work (MM 16).

Anchor removal.

• 3/16 – 3/17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for removing anchors on Dickerson Pike (MM 17 – 18).

Fiber cable installation.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing aerial fiber cables (MM 23 – 24).

Blasting.

• 3/13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a rolling roadblock in both directions for blasting related to a private development (MM 2). Only one blast is permitted per day.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Bus shelter work.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for bus shelter work (LM 15).

Bus stop installation.

• 3/17 – 3/18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for the installation of a bus stop (LM 12).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Turn lane installation.

• 3/15 – 3/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for turn lane installation before Juarez Drive (MM 16).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Aerial installation.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for aerial fiber installation (LM 3.6 – 4.3).

Streetlight installation.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for streetlight installation (LM 7.6).

Water main installation.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be NB flagging operations for water main installation (LM 1.3 – 2.8).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

Crane removal.

• 3/13 – 3/17, continuous, There will be a full road closure on 21st Avenue between 17th Ave and 18th Ave. A detour will be in place (MM 8.5).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Sidewalk and curb repair.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for sidewalk and curb repair on Thompson Lane (MM 1).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 174

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Aerial fiber installation.

• 3/16 – 3/18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for aerial installation (LM 10 – 11).

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 106

Aerial installation.

• 3/16 – 3/18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple NB lane closures for aerial installation (LM 0.2 – 3.2).

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 373

Traffic signal installation.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for the installation of a traffic signal (MM 7).

MAURY COUNTY SR 99

Water main installation.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for water main installation (LM 10 – 11).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Turn lane installation.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for the installation of a turn lane (MM 28).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

Turn lane installation.

• 3/16 – 3/17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for the installation of a turn lane on Trenton Road (LM 8 – 8.9).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 11

Aerial installation.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for aerial installation (LM 6 – 8.5).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 49

Pipe replacement.

• 3/16, continuous. There will be a full closure in both directions for pipe replacement. A detour will be in place (LM 11.8).

• 3/17 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for pipe replacement.

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

Pothole patching.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for pothole patching (LM 11 – 17).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Traffic signal work.

• 3/16 – 3/19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a SB shoulder closure for traffic signal work (MM 2).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

Pole installation.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for electric pole installation on Franklin Road (LM 7.9 – 9.1)

Paving operations.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be NB flagging operations for paving activities (LM 14.6 – 16).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities (LM 13.88 – 15.97).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The installation of turn lanes and short-range detection equipment at the intersection of Sam Ridley Parkway and Old Nashville Highway.

• Daily (excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities (MM 2 – 2.8).

Signal improvements.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for intersection signal improvements (MM 1.4 – 1.6).

SMITH COUNTY SR 80

Equipment crossing.

• 3/16 – 3/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 5.9).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, paving, and signals on Walton Ferry Road/Old Shackle Island Road from Nokes Drive to Volunteer Drive in Hendersonville.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for construction activities (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 in both directions for utility relocations and roadway maintenance on 31E (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

Guardrail repair.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for guardrail repair (MM 16.9).

Signal installation.

• 3/16 – 3/19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions to install a new traffic signal at Maple Road (MM 4).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 25

Aerial installation.

• 3/16 – 3/17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for aerial installation (MM 5.5).

Gallatin Shamrock Run.

• 3/14, 6 a.m., There will be a full closure of SR 25 EB for the Gallatin Shamrock Run (MM 15.6).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 41

Relocating gas main.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure to relocate gas main (MM 2).

Resurfacing.

• 3/16 – 3/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for resurfacing at Marlin Road (MM 7).

Deceleration lane installation.

• 3/16 – 3/17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a SB lane shift for the installation of a deceleration lane (MM 2).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 52

Graded rock hauling.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for graded rock hauling (LM 2.7 – 3.2).

• 3/21, 6 a.m. – 1 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for graded rock hauling (LM 2.7 – 3.2).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 109

Portland Bypass project.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for grading operations (LM 21.3 – 22.8).

• 3/21, 6 a.m. – 1 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for grading operations (LM 21.3 – 22.8).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Turn lane improvements.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be EB flagging operations for turn lane improvements (MM 13).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

Street sweeping.

• 3/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a shoulder closure in both directions for street sweeping (LM 0-15).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 25

Crossing equipment.

• 3/16 – 3/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 3.5).

• 3/16 – 3/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 7.2).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 141

Bridge repair.

• Continuous, There will be a lane closure in both directions from E High Street to College Street. Front Street at the intersection of SR 141 will be temporarily closed.

Crossing equipment.

• 3/16 – 3/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 6).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Sewer and concrete work.

• 3/15 – 3/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for sewer and concrete work (MM 10).

Water line improvements.

• 3/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for water line improvements (MM 10).

Aerial installation.

• 3/16 – 3/19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures for aerial installation (LM 13).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

Sidewalk repair.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for sidewalk repair (LM 3 – 5.5).

WILSON COUNTY SR 10

Sidewalk installation.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk installation work (MM 13.9).

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 24 (US-70) from Terrace Hill Road to Adeles Garden Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions and flagging operations for utility relocations and grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.2).

• Continuous, There will be a westbound shoulder closure and lane shift with barrier wall along SR 24 at Terrace Hill Road for grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.49).

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

Utility work and safety improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing underground conduit and safety improvement operations (MM 0 – 2).

Grading.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for grading activities (MM 2.9 – 3.4).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26 (US-70).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 in both directions for utility relocation, grading, and paving operations (LM 2.8 – 8.8).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for grading (MM 2.9 – 3.4).

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Traffic signal upgrading.

• 3/16 – 3/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions to upgrade traffic signal on Mt Juliet Road (LM 4.4 – 6.9).

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