Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures March 14 – March 19, 2025

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation Maintenance.

• 3/13: 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a triple right lane closure on I-24 westbound for digital messaging sign replacement (MM 57.2 – 59.2).

Barrier wall and guardrail repair.

• Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 eastbound for barrier wall and guardrail repair at Exit 50A.

Milling.

• Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating double lane closures on I-24 eastbound for milling uneven asphalt (MM 62.2).

DAVIDSON AND CHEATHAM COUNTIES I-24

Sign replacement.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for flat sheet sign replacement (MM 27 – 40).

DAVIDSON AND RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

Survey and drainage operations.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double inside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, drilling, and drainage structure inspection work (MM 52 – 75).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving activities (MM 78 – 82).

Off ramp improvements.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be various lane closures on I-24 westbound to adjust barrier wall on the US-231 and I-24 off ramp.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation Maintenance.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a temporary right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for the installation of fiber (MM 139). One lane will remain open at all times.

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Harpeth River Bridge Repair.

• Nightly 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for roadway maintenance (MM 194 – 196).

I-40/12th Avenue Bridge Repair.

• Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternate lane closures on I-40 westbound under 12th Avenue for bridge construction activities (MM 209).

• Daily, There will be a lane shift on 12th Avenue for bridge repair work.

Grading, drainage, and construction at Donelson Pike Interchange.

• Daily, 1 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks in both directions on I-40 for blasting (MM 214.4 – 218).

Survey and drainage operations.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double lane closures on I-40 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure inspection work (MM 212.4 – 216).

DICKSON COUNTY I-40

Sensor installation.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for Mainline Weigh In Motion Program sensor installation (MM 167.9 – 168.3).

Aerial fiber installation.

• LOOK AHEAD: 3/30, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock on I-40 near the Johnny Cash and eastbound Dickson rest areas (MM 169).

WILSON COUNTY I-40

Blasting.

• Daily, 11 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock on I-40 between the I-840 and HWY 231 for blasting (MM 235 – 238).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Milling.

• Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating double lane closures on I-440 westbound to mill uneven asphalt (MM 0.3).

Survey and drainage operations.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double lane closures on I-440 in both directions and includes the I-24/I-440 interchange for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure work (MM 7 – 7.5).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Overhead sign installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be daytime shoulder closures for overhead sign footing installation (MM 79.8).

Barrier wall and guardrail repair.

• Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure on I-65 in both directions for barrier wall and guardrail repair (MM 91).

Street light conversion.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating single lane closures in both directions at the I-65 ramp to I-24 (Exit 88) for LED street light conversion.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Pavement repair.

• 3/18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 southbound for milling and paving operations (MM 52.7).

SUMNER COUNTY I-65

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation Maintenance.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a right shoulder and lane closure on I-65 southbound for CCTV repair (MM 102 – 104).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Milling and paving.

• 3/19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 southbound to the I-840 westbound on ramp for pavement repair (MM 59).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Pavement repair.

• 3/13, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. and 3/14 10 p.m. – 3/16 5 a.m.,, There will be a lane shift on I-840 eastbound to the I-24 eastbound ramp for pavement repairs (MM 53).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (OHB) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Continuous, Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (MM 1.7 – 4.2).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 12

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard to Great Circle Road for ADA curb ramp upgrades (MM 0 – 4.3).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Sign replacement.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a left lane closure on SR 155 for flat sheet sign replacement (MM 6.2 – 27).

Street light conversion.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on Briley Parkway (SR 155) for LED street light conversion from Gallatin Pike to Lebanon Pike and ramps 14, 14B, 10, 8, and Sterling Street to 63rd Avenue North. (MM 7.9 – 18.2).

Street light maintenance.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures on SR 155 in both directions for median wall lights (MM 12.2 – 12.6).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work (MM 216).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 386

Sign replacement.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be left lane closures on SR 386 eastbound for flat sheet sign replacement (MM 1.6 – 4.2).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Pavement repair and maintenance.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 45 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 17.94).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closures in both direction along SR 45 for grading work at Myatt Drive.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various closures on SR 45 westbound for pavement repair (MM 16.27 – 16.85).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Conduit.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures along SR 6 to access manholes to place fiberoptics in existing conduit at 8th Avenue South at South Street (MM 7.88 – 7.89).

Fiberoptic install.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures to install fiberoptic cables at the intersection of SR 6 and SR 24 (Broadway and Rosa L. Parks Blvd.) (MM 8.44 – 8.45).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on SR 6 Gallatin Pike South for fiber installation at Woodruff Street going south to Gallatin Pike South at Briley Parkway (MM 16.64 – 18.34).

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• Daily, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MACON COUNTY SR 141

• LOOK AHEAD: 3/24, Continuous, SR 141 Green Grove Road near intersection of Pleasant Valley Road will be closed for excavation and repair of a gas line. Detours will be in place. (MM 4.8 – 4.84).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Pkwy).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to east of I-840.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Utility and paving work.

• 3/13, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., There will be a total closure at the intersection of SR 106 and SR 397 for utility and paving work from Mack Hatcher Parkway to Berry Circle. Detours will be in place. (MM 12.48).

• 3/13 – 3/19 ,Continuous, There will be lane closures and detours along SR 106 (Lewisburg Pike) in between SR 246 and East Fowlkes and Church Street to East Fowlkes. (MM 14.41 – 14.86).

Hillsboro Road intersection improvements for SR 106 intersection.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on the SR 106 intersection with SR 46 for grading work.

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

Utility relocation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 for utility relocation as part of the construction of concrete box bridges and paving from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26. There will be flagging operations.

