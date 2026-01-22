Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures January 25 – January 31, 2026

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Street light conversion.

• 1/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right shoulder closure in both directions for street light conversion (MM 40.3 – 40.7).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

I-24 ramp improvements.

• 1/25 1/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be WB alternating lane closures near Exit 81 for final striping. The Exit 81 off-ramp will be closed for grinding new concrete ramp (LM 80.5 – 81.2).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Bridge conduit and fiber replacement.

• 1/26-1/27, 1/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a SB double right lane closure to replace bridge conduit and fiber (LM 86-89).

Streetlight conversion.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a right shoulder closure in both directions for street light conversion (LM 87 – 93.2).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

• 1/19 – 1/ 22, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure for ramp work (LM 96-100).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Bridge inspection.

• 1/29, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for a mobile work zone to inspect bridge on I-65 NB and SB (LM 35-53).

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Roadway assessment.

• 1/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane and shoulder closure to assess roadway conditions (MM 120).

WILSON COUNTY I-40

Aerial fiber installation.

• 1/25, 6 a.m. – 7 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock in both directions for aerial fiber installation (MM 236.4).

BEDFORD COUNTY SR 64

Pole replacement.

• 1/26, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closed for pole replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Overhead wire removal.

• 1/20 – 1/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for the removal of overhead wire (MM 28.7 – 28.8).

Pedestrian improvements for WeGo Transportation’s Bus Pad.

• 1/26 – 1/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a EB right lane closure on Murfreesboro Pike for maintenance work (MM 21).

Pole removal.

• 1/26 – 1/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures in both directions for pole removal (MM 1).

Placing anchors and rodding.

• 1/26 – 1/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures in both directions for anchor placement and rodding (MM 7).

Pedestrian improvements.

• 1/26 – 1/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for maintenance work at bus stop (MM 15).

Utility installation.

• 1/26 – 1/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for utility installation (LM 18.1 – 19.1).

Placing innerduct and site prep.

• 1/26 – 1/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions to lace innerduct and site prep (LM 18.64 – 19.26).

Pedestrian improvements.

• 1/26 – 1/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for pedestrian improvements for bus pads (MM 18).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (LM 1.7 – 4.2).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single northbound lane closure to relocate utilities (LM 2).

• Continuous, There will be continuous closure of Bradford Hills Drive until April 2026. A detour will be in place.

Pole replacement.

• 1/26 – 1/29, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single southbound lane closure to replace poles (LM 23.38-24.48).

Aerial fiber crossing.

• 1/26 – 1/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for aerial fiber crossing (LM 20 -1).

Placing anchors.

• 1/26 – 1/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions to place anchors (MM 23 – 24).

Gas main relocation.

• 1/25 – 1/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for the relocation of a gas main (MM 2).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Splicing cable.

• 1/26 – 1/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure to splice cable on 1st Avenue S (MM 12).

Milling and paving.

• 1/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating single lane closures for milling and paving (MM 9.98).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 174

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 11

Maintenance.

• 1/26, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for maintenance on utility poles (MM 14.4 – 15.84).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 41

Excavation.

• 1/19 – 1/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a shoulder closure in both directions for vegetation clearing (MM 13-27).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Rebuilding electrical lines.

• 1/26 – 1/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure to rebuild electrical lines along NW Broad Street (LM 15.41 – 16.26).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities (LM 13.88 – 15.97).

Utility work.

• 1/26 – 1/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for utility work (LM 22.13 – 23.09).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The installation of turn lanes and short-range detection equipment at the intersection of Sam Ridley Parkway and Old Nashville Highway.

• Daily (excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, paving, and signals on Walton Ferry Road/Old Shackle Island Road from Nokes Drive to Volunteer Drive in Hendersonville.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 in both directions for utility relocations and roadway maintenance on 31E (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

• 1/26 – 1/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions for grading and utility operations.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Undercutting turn lane.

• 1/26 – 1/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be EB flagging operations for undercutting the proposed turn lane. Trucks will be loaded in the travel lane (MM 13).

Sidewalk and curb repairs.

• 1/26 – 1/30, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk and curb repairs. Only one direction at a time will be closed (LM 0 – 0.3).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 141

Bridge repair.

• Continuous, There will be a lane closure in both directions from E High Street to College Street. Front Street at the intersection of SR 141 will be temporarily closed.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 11

Maintenance work.

• 1/26, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for maintenance work (LM 13.8 – 14.1).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Pothole patching.

• 1/26 – 1/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for pothole patching (LM 20 – 24).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

Sidewalk construction.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk construction. Flaggers will be utilized (MM 3-5.5).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Pothole patching.

• 1/26 – 1/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for pothole patching (LM 0 – 16).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 397

Pothole patching.

• 1/26 – 1/30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for pothole patching (LM 0 -3.5).

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 24 (US-70) from Terrace Hill Road to Adeles Garden Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions and flagging operations for utility relocations and grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.15).

• Continuous, There will be a westbound shoulder closure and lane shift with barrier wall along SR 24 at Terrace Hill Road for grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.49).

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

Utility work.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.(excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing underground conduit and foundations (MM 0 – 2).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26 (US-70).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 in both directions for utility relocation, grading, and paving operations (LM 2.8 – 8.8).

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

